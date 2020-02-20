Matteo Guendouzi is part of the Arsenal squad travelling to Greece to face Olympiacos in the Europa League.

The Frenchman was omitted from the Arsenal team that faced Newcastle at the weekend after his attitude didn’t impress Mikel Arteta in their training camp in Dubai.

He has, however, trained well in the following days and Arteta has decided to offer him another chance.

When explaining his omission at the weekend, Arteta said: ‘The reason is that players who, in my opinion, are training better, behaving better and are more applied to deliver on the pitch, what we want, are the players selected.’

Guendouzi comes in as Mesut Ozil has been left behind at home to be with his wife as she prepares to give birth to their first child.

The Gunners will be looking to avoid defeat and instead secure a first-leg win from their trip to the unbeaten Greek side.

Olympiacos hasn’t been beaten in the Greek top flight this season and they have lost just one game at home in Europe this season, that was to Bayern Munich.

Arteta knows how important it is for his team to try and win this competition as they struggle to get into the Premier League top four.

He has charged his players to not to get carried away by the atmosphere that they anticipate in Greece.