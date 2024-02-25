Mikel Arteta calls Jorginho “world-class” after another MOTM performance against Newcastle

Many Arsenal fans have been derogatory about Jorginho since his arrival from our neighbours Chelsea, but after early injury problems this season he has come back into the side and been outstanding in midfield alongside Declan Rice.

Jorginho was named MOTM after our humbling of Liverpool, and he has now followed that up in yesterday’s win over Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta couldn’t praise Jorginho enough after the game when he told Arsenal.com: “He’s a top player, especially when the opponents have certain behaviours or certain set-up. The way I can imagine the game, he is going to have a big impact, but I think you have to do it at this level and when he’s not playing consistently, credit to him because he was magnificent today, again.

“He is certainly [world class] but I think individually today we were outstanding in the way we played and we raised the bar again.

“Newcastle are a top side, they are really well-coached and it’s very difficult to do what we’ve done today, to have them in the positions and to make them suffer like we’ve done, so credit to the boys.”

Arsenal are truly in incredible form since the New Year, scoring 25 goals in our six League games since returning from Dubai, keeping the pressure on Liverpool and Man City at the top of the table. All we can do id watch on in awe as we blow our opponents out of the water, and continue to make this one of the most hotly contested title fights for many a year.

We should be feeling sorry for poor Sheffield United, who are sheduled to be our next victims….

Sam P

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…