Mikel Arteta cannot hide his delight at Arsenal’s set-piece prowess

Arsenal has become one of the clubs that excel at taking advantage of set-pieces to score crucial goals.

They are also strong defensively in these situations, but scoring from set-pieces has become a point of pride for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been evolving impressively, making them one of the most efficient teams in the Premier League.

The Gunners are also performing well in other competitions, and their effective use of set-piece opportunities is a key reason for their goal-scoring success.

Arteta and his coaching staff are diligently working with the team, maximising every opportunity to bolster their goal tally.

He is pleased with the team’s progress as they continue to improve in various aspects of their play.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“We are constantly evolving everything we do.

“Today we scored from two set-pieces which was good as it gave us confidence.

“It gives us a platform and a different threat and worry for the opponent.

“We could have scored a lot of goals from a lot of different situations in the game which is really pleasing to see as well.”

It is refreshing that we do not rely on just a way to score goals, but our players can find the back of the net differently.

