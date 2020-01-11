Mikel Arteta challenges one of his senior players to show leadership

Mikel Arteta wants David Luiz to step up and become a leader.

Mikel Arteta has thrown down a leadership challenge to David Luiz as the Brazilian has the capabilities to help bring a winning mentality to the current Arsenal side.

Luiz moved from Chelsea to Arsenal last August but he struggled under the management of Unai Emery.

However, since Arteta became the manager, he has been impressive and the Spaniard wants him to take even greater responsibility.

Arteta, who is looking to bring a winning mentality to his team, has tasked Luiz to lead the team to wins because he has won more titles in his career than any of his teammates.

Arteta said per The Express: “Yes, that’s what I wanted to demand of him. He is a player that has won more trophies than anybody else in that dressing room.

“We have to use that in a very powerful way. I wanted him to step up, I wanted him to put all his qualities – his personality and his experience – towards the team and he made a big step forward.

“I am very, very pleased with him. Is he becoming more consistent? I hope so. In the games he has played under me so far, he has been terrific.

“His attitude in training, the way he communicates with his team-mates, his desire to still learn, it’s superb. I am delighted with him.”

Luiz has divided opinions on his performances in every team that he has played for, but he will be keen to leave a better legacy here at Arsenal.

That said, from a personal standpoint, I would prefer it if he just concentrated on his defending because you just know a huge howler is coming from him. He is due one, unfortunately.