Mikel Arteta claimed to have ‘benefited’ by empty stadiums

Lawrie Sanchez has claimed that manager Mikel Arteta has profited by fans not being in stadiums this season, and expects Arsenal to give him more time to put things right.

The Gunners have been far from their best this term, and currently look set to fail to earn European football going into the new campaign.

Despite a rough season, the manager’s job does appear safe however, and the former Fulham boss adds that while it was ’embarrassing’ to be knocked out of Europe this term by Unai Emery, his job is safe.

Sanchez told Football FanCast: “It was embarrassing to be knocked out of the Europe League by Emery, but, the one thing he has got on his CV is winning the FA Cup.

“I think they will bear with him – fans not being in the stadium has probably benefited managers that have struggled, like him. Once you started getting booed off pitches, owners start to take notice.

“I think they will give him another year, give him another transfer window, and give him the benefit of the doubt.”

The club appears to be willing to stick with the manager, and Sanchez’s prediction of just one more transfer window to get the club back on the right track sounds realistic.

Living off that FA Cup victory can only last so long however, and the team will surely have to be on course for Europe by Christmas or that harsh decision will need to be made.

Patrick