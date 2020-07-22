Mikel Arteta claims he has the backing of the board despite Kroenke banner

One of the highlights of Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa was when the Gunners’ fans flew a banner above the stadium which read: “Back Arteta, Kroenke Out”

Some fans have clearly shown that they have faith in the work that Arteta is doing and that the club has to back the Spaniard to improve the team in the next transfer window.

Arteta managed to sign two new defenders to bolster his squad in the last transfer window, and the rest of the team he has been using are players that he inherited from previous managers.

He would no doubt be keen to bring in his own players, just like every manager. However, the coronavirus pandemic might limit the club’s spending in the next transfer window.

Fans have seen the likes of Chelsea back Frank Lampard with a healthy transfer kitty that has seen him sign some of the best players around Europe in preparation for next season.

They will want the club to give Arteta a similar backing. Asked about the banner that was flown during the game and Mikel Arteta revealed that he has the backing of the club’s owners and board.

On a banner which flew over the ground reading “Back Arteta, Kroenke Out” Arteta said via BBC: “The Kroenkes and the board and the sporting director, I have their full backing. I have that 100% – the fans have to believe what I’m saying.”