Mikel Arteta claims that Arsenal has all they need to succeed again

Mikel Arteta is confident that he can take Arsenal to the top with the tools he has.

The Gunners have not had the best of seasons and since Mikel Arteta took charge they have won just one league game under their former captain.

However, they are unbeaten in the New Year and there have been signs of improvement from when Unai Emery was still the club’s manager.

Arteta has been making the most of what he has at the Emirates with the club only able to sign two new defenders in the last transfer window.

He has been able to get a performance from some players who had struggled to make any sort of impact under the previous manager.

Arteta is confident that even more is set to come from this squad of players and claims that they are equipped to achieve a lot together.

“I am convinced that we are going to do some great things together,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“We have every element that we need to be successful and take the club forward – and to do it in the way we want as well. It’s great to feel that the players are enjoying it, and that they believe in what we are trying to do.

“Now it’s down to us to accelerate the process as much as possible, without killing the process but by winning as many games as we can.

“There have been a lot of positives. I have tried to convince the players that if we work on certain things in training, they will happen in games and we will score goals from them.

“There have been some really good moments like that with things I have asked them to do.

“As well, some of the counter-pressing we have done has been very good. Some of the behaviours of the players weren’t there before, particularly the top players tracking back.

“The distances between us and how compact we are is much better, and so is our body language during games.

“The first thing was to make those changes in terms of our culture, how we live together, some of the behaviours that I expect from players and staff and some of the values that we have to have at this club.

“I think we changed the energy at this club. I think we brought the team and the fans together, which wasn’t an easy thing to do.

“And then, on the playing side, I think we are starting to see some signs of how I want the team to play, how I want it to behave, and the type of passion and commitment that the players have to show under me.”

Well, that is certainly a bold statement from Arteta and if he is that confident then we should start seeing an upturn in results and soon.

That will start today with the visit of Newcastle United, a game that Arsenal simply must win if they are to have any chance of European football next season.