Mikel Arteta clarifies he “has no intention” of letting Jesus leave Arsenal this summer

The Arsenal boss has broken his silence on the impending transfer window, revealing whether he is willing to let Gabriel Jesus leave just like that.

Ther have been recent rumours that Jesus might be on his way out of Arsenal during the summer transfer window due to inconsistency and injuries.

As a result, the Brazilian striker’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent days. The Arsenal manager was asked about the rumours circulating that the club had made a decision on the ex-Manchester City player.

In his reaction, the Spaniard fiercely denied that Jesus would leave in the summer, stating, “I don’t know where this is coming from. No, no intention of letting him leave.”

Arteta on Jesus exit links:

I don’t know where this is coming from.

These comments from Arteta should put these rumours about the summer to rest.

Ideally, Arsenal should keep him. Despite his poor goal scoring statistics of only four goals in the PL this season, the 27-year-old’s importance and adaptability are undeniable.

On a good day, he is a nightmare for opponents; his trickery and technical abilities allow him to influence a game by creating chances for teammates. If only he were clinical, he would be ‘untouchable’. However, his struggles in front of the goal suggest that his reliability is questionable. But he sure can be a perfect option from the bench.

That being said, Mikel Arteta should be open-minded about him next season; given his versatility, he should try him out on the wings or even as an attacking midfielder. A change of position could “unlock him” like it has for Havertz.

Ultimately, over the summer and preseason, he has to focus on his finishing; in his first few weeks as a Gunner, he was blazing from all pistons, indicating that he has goals in him. Arteta needs to get him back to that level for next season.

