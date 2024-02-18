Mikel Arteta commends Raya for anticipating and preventing issues

Mikel Arteta has expressed admiration for David Raya’s often-overlooked contributions as Arsenal’s goalkeeper. Raya secured the position of the club’s number one after joining on loan from Brentford during the summer. Despite the initial fondness that Gooners had for Aaron Ramsdale, Raya has steadily solidified his role in the team.

Arteta, a staunch supporter of Raya at the Emirates, has ensured the goalkeeper’s consistent presence on the field. He plans to maintain Raya as the primary choice for the foreseeable future, reflecting the trust and confidence Arteta places in him.

While some fans may find it challenging to distinguish Raya’s performance from that of Ramsdale, Arteta contends that the subtleties lie in Raya’s ability to preemptively address challenges. This quality, often unnoticed, proves crucial in goalkeeping and sets Raya apart in Arteta’s eyes.

The gaffer said, as quoted by The Sun:

“What I like about David as well is what he does in goal – the things he prevents us from, you don’t even see because they don’t happen, because he has anticipated them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has been a part of our success this term, and the Spanish goalie is a reason we have remained competitive.

At the end of the term, if we win a major trophy, he would have contributed to that success.