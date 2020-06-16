Mikel Arteta comments about Saka and Aubameyang could see a shift change at Arsenal

Arsenal has struggled to keep hold of their best players for some time now and it is understandable that the club’s players have been linked with a move to several other teams.

The latest player to be linked with a move away from the Emirates is Kieran Tierney (The Express) who has only just joined the Gunners from Celtic.

The Scotsman who joined us in the summer has been linked with a move to Leicester City as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Ben Chilwell.

These reports have been given some credence when one considers that we almost always sell our players, but Mikel Arteta’s recent comment on the future of Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should make fans understand that we are in a new era and we might become less of a selling club.

The Spaniard made it clear that the Gunners will look to hold on to their best players when he talked about the future of the two stars.

He said as quoted by the Daily Record: “We are trying, as a club, to finalise the deals that are more urgent and are a priority for us.

“The ones you are talking about (Bukayo and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) – they are both really important, not just for now but for the future of the club as well and if the club has something to announce, they will do it in the right moment.”

These comments show that Arteta wants to bring a change to our transfer style and fans can relax now knowing that Arteta won’t allow the club to sell our best players.