Mikel Arteta commits to Arsenal amid PSG links

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed rumours linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and affirmed his happiness in North London. The Spaniard guided the Gunners to a commendable second-placed finish in the Premier League last season and clinched the FA Cup in his debut campaign in charge.

Following the recent dismissal of PSG’s manager Christophe Galtier, the French giants have been searching for a new leader. While former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique is reportedly close to joining PSG, reports have indicated that talks were held with Arteta regarding a potential move.

However, Arteta swiftly quashed the speculation and expressed his contentment at Arsenal in an interview with Marca as quoted by The Metro. He stated, “I can only say that I am happy at Arsenal. I feel loved, valued by our owners, Stan and Josh [Kroenke], and I have a lot to do here at this club. I am happy and tremendously grateful to be at Arsenal.”

When questioned about the possibility of managing Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future, Arteta acknowledged that returning to Spain could be an option but emphasised his current commitment to Arsenal. He stated, “Spain is my country. I have been out for many years and at some point, it could be an option to return to the league and have other experiences.”

Arteta’s devotion to Arsenal extends beyond his current role, as he firmly believes the Gunners will challenge for the Premier League title in the upcoming season. Asserting the club’s ambitions, he declared, “If not, I wouldn’t be sitting here. That’s our ambition. We know the difficulty – it is the best League in the world, and next season will be the most difficult League in the history of the Premier League.”

Recognising the highly competitive nature of the Premier League, Arteta highlighted the quality, organisation, and resources available to teams, as well as the arrival of esteemed managers such as Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea and Ander Iraola at Bournemouth. Despite the challenges, Arteta remains optimistic about Arsenal’s prospects, emphasising the need to reinforce the squad in order to compete for the league title.

As Arteta firmly shuts down rumours of a potential move to PSG, Arsenal fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their manager is committed to the club’s future endeavours. With Arteta at the helm, Arsenal aims to build on their recent successes and mount a strong challenge in the Premier League, fully aware of the immense competition they will face in pursuing silverware.

Sick of transfer news??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…