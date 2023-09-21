Mikel Arteta compares Champions League tactics to the EPL – “little rules that change the context”

Mikel Arteta appears to be looking for us to do something extraordinary in the Champions League, as he wants us to be surprising. The manager wants us to play strategically differently in the league and the Champions League to avoid being predictable and to compete on all fronts.

Apparently, the boss expects the boys to approach our Champions League campaign differently than we do in the league.

Although many of us believe we can get out of our group, which includes PSV, Lens, and Sevilla, Arteta doesn’t simply want us to get to the knockout stages. Reading from his statements before the game, he is no doubt keen on us competing for European glory.

“Europe is different,” Arteta said during his pre-match press conference for the game against PSV on Wednesday. “The pace of the game is different, the quality of the opposition, culturally you find a game that requires different things.

“The way the law applies from referees is different. In this league, you find you need a certain number of points in the group stage makes the game different, as sometimes it is enough to hold for a draw, whereas in the Premier League, we would never do it.

“The away goals counted so much then, which domestically is not important. So there are a lot of little rules that change the context of the game in a big way.

“We’ve been fighting for it,” he added. “I’ve played in a few for the club, and I have beautiful memories about them.”

With goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard, we defeated PSV 4-0 to kick off our Champions League campaign in style. As the saying goes, everything that begins well ends well. Why can’t we win the Champions League in 2023–24?

Our next Champions League match will be against Sevilla on October 3.

