Mikel Arteta compares Merino and Timber return timelines

Mikel Merino is close to returning to action after a lengthy injury absence, a development that could see him available for Arsenal in an end-of-season fixture, as well as potentially featuring for Spain at the World Cup. The midfielder, who is also capable of playing in advanced roles, has been sidelined for several months and underwent surgery to address the issue.

Arsenal had initially been optimistic that Merino would return before the end of the campaign, although with only a few matches remaining, there remains some uncertainty over whether he will feature again this season. His recovery progress is being closely monitored as the club approaches the final stage of the term.

Injury Updates At Arsenal

Jurrien Timber is also working his way back from injury, although his situation appears more cautious, with concerns that he could miss out on selection for the upcoming World Cup if his recovery does not progress in time. The defender has yet to return to full fitness and remains slightly behind Merino in his rehabilitation timeline.

It is considered unlikely that either player will be involved in Arsenal’s final Premier League match of the season this weekend, as the club continues to manage their recovery carefully ahead of the summer period.

Arteta Provides Fitness Update

Manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on both players as Arsenal prepare for their next fixture, offering insight into their current status within the squad’s recovery programme.

Speaking via Arsenal Media, Arteta said: “Mikel is going to start to train with the group tomorrow, today, he’s gone out a little bit, but it was just a reintegration.”

He added regarding Timber: “Jurrien, let’s hope that he can do the same in the next few days. He’s still a little bit further behind than Mikel at the moment.”

Arsenal will continue to assess both players over the coming days as they look to balance recovery with the demands of the final stage of the season.