Mikel Arteta confident of Arsenal star duo signing new contracts

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are two Arsenal players who share two characteristics: they are all impressing in their respective positions, and their contracts expire in the summer of 2024. Many Gooners are concerned that if the two “undroppables” do not extend their contracts, they will easily leave for other big clubs.

Bukayo Saka is admired by many teams, most notably Manchester City and Real Madrid, who would jump at the chance to have the 21-year-old join their projects. Regarding Saliba, PSG has been reported on several occasions to be interested in bringing him back to Ligue 1 after his outstanding loan spell at Marseille in the 2021-22 season.

Those concerned about the duo’s future are justified. But Arteta’s recent comments about their contract renewal progress should alleviate their concerns.

In his pre-Brentford press conference, the Spaniard was asked about the duo’s future, and he referred to Gabriel Martinelli extending his deal as a sign that even Saliba and Saka will commit to Arsenal. “Yeah, they will do. In the same way we dealt with Gabi, we’ll deal with the rest. Things need time sometimes, but we are delighted with the news of Gabi, obviously,” said Arteta, as per Arsenal.com.

Saliba and Saka committing their futures will be equivalent to Arteta simply signing a top centerback and right back, because the brilliance of the two is truly what Arteta’s project is all about.

Darren N