Mikel Arteta confident that Arsenal will keep hold of these two players

Arsenal is looking to tie down the future of two of their top youngsters this summer.

Bukayo Saka and Folarin Balogun are both entering the final year of their current deals at the Emirates, and the Gunners wouldn’t want to lose either player.

Saka has already established himself as a first-team player at Arsenal and he has been one of the team’s best performers this season.

Balogun, on the other hand, is developing very well, and he has been scoring goals for fun for the club’s youth team.

The striker has to contend with the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for a place in the first team.

He has been linked with a move to Brentford, AC Milan and Southampton as we reported earlier. However, Mikel Arteta has expressed his confidence that the club will secure the future of both youngsters.

He said as quoted by Goal.com: “I am not worried because I know that the club is doing their best to try to keep them [Bukayo and Folarin Balogun].

“Hopefully we can have some good news about them very soon. They know my opinion on them and how much I like working on them, the intention that I have in the future with them.

“I see them really committed and hopefully we can find the right agreement for both parties and move on, because I think there’s a great future ahead of us with these kids.”

Arsenal will take on Norwich in their next league game and Arteta would hope that he can get his side to win a third consecutive game.