Mikel Arteta confirms all-but one first-team star available against Watford

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that only one player is yet to become available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Watford, with Takehiro Tomiyasu still a doubt.

The Japan international is yet to feature in the league since January 1 when we took on Manchester City, and was recently claimed to have affected his other foot.

Emile Smith Rowe was ruled out of the win over Wolves last week with illness, but is believed to be back to 100%.

“We are in the same place as last week, we still have a doubt over Tomiyasu but the rest I think are in a good place,” Arteta told Arsenal Media in his pre-match press conference.

Cedric Soares will likely keep his place in the side with Tomi still not back to full fitness, as I struggle to see why we would risk him at this point.

Smith Rowe will be a nice boost to our squad also, although whether he will enter straight back into the first-team will be up to the manager, with Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Nicolas Pepe in contention for the right-wing and central roles.

Who do you think should get the nod to start on the right?

Patrick

