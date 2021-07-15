Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal’s ‘third goalkeeper’ in transfer window hint

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arthur Okonkwo is Arsenal’s third goalkeeper ahead of the upcoming campaign after being promoted to the first-team squad, which surely means we will be adding a back-up goalkeeper to our ranks in the current window.

Bernd Leno remains on holiday after his exploits at Euro 2020 with Germany, meaning that James Hillson, Karl Hein and Okonkwo will likely feature in our upcoming pre-season matchups, and Leno now appears likely to stay with the club for the season ahead.

Leno had been linked with a potential exit this summer, after admitting that he was open to a new challenge in May, but our goalkeeper search of late appears to be geared towards signing a number two at present, which tells me the German will still be at the Emirates when the window closes.

Former England under-18 Okonkwo has now been confirmed as the club’s third-choice by manager Arteta, despite his error in our opening pre-season friendly with Hibernian, which will mean that Arsenal will surely be bringing in a new option to take up the back-up goalkeeping role in the squad following Mat Ryan’s departure at the end of his loan spell.

“He’s confident in the relationship with his teammates and everything. It’s time to support him. He is our third goalkeeper and we need to give him confidence.”

Alex Runarsson remains an Arsenal player at present, but he is linked with a move to Turkey at present, according to reports on Twitter including Charles Watts.

Who do you believe should be signed to challenge Leno for the number one spot?

Patrick