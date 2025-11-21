Mikel Arteta confirms Gabriel is out for several weeks

Arsenal have been dealt an unwelcome setback after Mikel Arteta confirmed that Gabriel would be unavailable for several weeks following the issue he suffered while representing Brazil during the most recent international break. The defender pulled up in the opening minutes of Brazil’s match against Senegal, and the incident has now resulted in a layoff that the club had been hoping to avoid at this crucial stage of the season.

Gabriel has been central to Arsenal’s defensive structure throughout the campaign and has earned extensive praise for his dominance in both penalty areas. His strength, positional intelligence and consistency have made him one of the most influential figures in the team. The club rely on him significantly, and his presence has been a major factor in their defensive resilience. Until this episode, he had avoided any injuries at club level all season, which makes the timing of this setback particularly frustrating for Arsenal.

Gabriel’s Importance to Arsenal’s Defensive Stability

The absence of such a key player inevitably raises concern, especially given his crucial role in maintaining balance and authority at the back. His performances have regularly set the tone for Arsenal’s defensive approach and his leadership has contributed to the confidence of the players around him. As a result, any period without him represents a notable challenge for the team. Although the full extent of the injury is still being assessed, the early indications suggest that he could be unavailable for several weeks, and further examinations are required before a definitive timeline can be established.

Medical assessments remain ongoing, and additional scans will be necessary before the club can determine the exact duration of his recovery. The uncertainty, combined with his importance to the squad, makes the situation even more difficult for the coaching staff as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.

Arteta Provides an Update on the Defender’s Condition

Arteta addressed the situation in comments provided to Arsenal Media, outlining what the club currently understands about the injury. He said, “Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury with the Brazil national team, and he is going to be out for weeks.

“We need to have another scan next Wednesday, and we will have the timeline probably much clearer than we have at the moment.”

His remarks confirm the severity of the issue and reflect the disappointment felt within the club. While Arsenal will undoubtedly adapt as best they can, the loss of Gabriel, even temporarily, represents a significant blow to their defensive stability.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…