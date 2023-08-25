Mikel Arteta confirms Gabriel Jesus can play against Fulham

Arsenal has received a significant boost on the fitness front, as Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is fully recovered and ready to participate in their upcoming game against Fulham.

The Brazilian player had been unavailable for the initial two league matches of the season due to a minor knee surgery that was undertaken to address an underlying issue.

While Eddie Nketiah has been entrusted with playing time in the absence of Jesus, his performances have not matched the impact that Jesus typically brings to the team.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting Jesus’s return to fitness, and they would be pleased to hear a positive update from Arteta.

He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“We’re really happy. Obviously, it was a big blow for him after the pre-season that he had to have another surgery, but he’s looking really sharp, and trained the full week really good, so he’s ready to go.”

Jesus is a key player for us and we clearly have missed the ex-Manchester City man.

It remains unclear if he will start the game, but his return to fitness means we now have a good option in attack.

