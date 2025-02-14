Mikel Arteta confirms huge injury boost as key player returns to fitness

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Ben White is in contention to play for Arsenal when they face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend. The defender has been sidelined with an injury since last year, but he has significantly stepped up his recovery during the team’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai. With Arsenal’s injury woes this season, White’s return comes as a much-needed boost for the Gunners as they aim to continue their push for success in the league.

Arsenal have been plagued by injuries throughout the season, and these issues have undeniably impacted their performances in every competition. Key players have been unavailable for crucial fixtures, leaving Arteta to adapt his tactics and make do with what he has at his disposal. In White’s absence, Arsenal found themselves without a natural right-back, as Takehiro Tomiyasu has not completed a match this season due to injury problems.

As a result, the Gunners were forced to use Thomas Partey in the right-back role, with Jurrien Timber also filling in there on occasion. While both players have been able to step up in the absence of White, neither can match the consistency and effectiveness of the English defender in his natural position. White’s return is welcomed by fans, who consider him the best player for the right-back role at the club.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Leicester City game, Arteta provided an update on White’s situation. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“Yes, Ben has been training more regularly now so we still have to manage his load a lot but he’s going to be available [for Leicester City].”

White’s return to the squad is an important development for Arsenal, especially considering the quality he brings to the right-back position. His presence will provide more certainty and stability to the defence, allowing the team to perform at a higher level. With White back in contention, the Gunners will be hoping that they can now build on their form and go on the winning run that they have been dreaming about.

Having White available again gives Arteta more tactical options and flexibility, which is crucial for the remainder of the season. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively will be invaluable as Arsenal aim to maintain their position in the Premier League title race.