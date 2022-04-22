Mikel Arteta confirms latest team news for Man United clash including Tomiyasu

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that we have no new Arsenal players added to our injury list, but was unable to confirm whether Takehiro Tomiyasu would be able to return to the squad to take on Manchester United.

The Gunners will face the Red Devils in tomorrow’s early afternoon clash, with the two sides desperately in need of a win if they hope to keep pressure on Tottenham in the race to finish inside the top four.

Thankfully we have no new players missing from the squad that beat Chelsea in midweek, whilst the boss has claimed that Tomiyasu could well be ready to make his return having returned to training this week.

“If he{Tomi} trains today and he feels good then he will be available tomorrow yes,” Arteta told Arsenal Media in his pre-match conference.

When asked if he had any fresh concerns going into tomorrow’s match, he added: “No, we haven’t really trained. We had a recovery session yesterday and today we are training late in the stadium because obviously the turn around is again, what they did to us a few weeks ago, so the best way is to try to train as late as possible to be able to do something before the match.”

It is important that we can avoid any new injuries with the squad already stretched at present, while Tomiyasu will also be a welcome addition back in the squad, although as mentioned earlier on today, I wouldn’t be rushing him straight back into the starting line-up after so long out of action, and a substitute outing could well be vital for his rehabilitation.

Could Tomi be ready to take on United despite his lack of playing time in recent months?

Patrick

VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…