Mikel Arteta confirms that Arsenal will have a busy January window

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed last month that him and Edu had got their plans for the Arsenal transfer window in place, and now here we are in the first day of the window and Sead Kolasinac has already left to join his old club Schalke in Germany.

Now the Spaniard has made it very clear that there will be many more departures, and then they will be looking at their incoming targets, despite the losses incurred by the global pandemic.

‘Well, we have a large squad. We knew that,’ said Arteta in the Metro. ‘A lot of things that should have happened in the summer we could not accomplish them for different reasons. There are a lot of players that are going to go on loan. They are going to leave.

‘That’s the priority at the moment because we cannot sustain the numbers that we have in certain positions. We are looking to do that. And then we will see if we have the right opportunities in the positions that we need some more help. We are working with the club to try to address them.’

He also made it clear that there are financial constraints still in place, as once again supporters are not allowed in to watch the games live. ‘Obviously financially, it’s not only us, it’s every club in the Premier League that have been in hit with big numbers,’ Arteta continued. ‘We know that this is not going to change in the last year or so. That we are gonna have to add somehow if we’re going to improve the team in different ways financially with some support.

‘We will decide whether this is with loans or buying players in relation to the opportunities we will have in the market.’

Obviously there is a long way until the window closes, but it is also very clear that the Boss is expecting quite a lot of movemens in-and-out of the club.

Surely there must be one attacking midfielder come in if Arteta is going to continue Arsenal’s revival?

Fingers crossed!