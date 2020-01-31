Mikel Arteta confirms there is a financial situation at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta press conference reveals significant info on Arsenal finances.

There is always a lot of speculation about Arsenal finances. I am sure everyone will remember what it was like last summer with rumours of just £40 Million to spend and then the club goes out and spends over £100 million.

That created scepticism whenever there were reports of little money available for transfers and rightfully so, the media are notorious for putting two and two together and coming up with five.

Well, fast forward to today and while it is not an official club statement it is still far more credible when it comes out of the mouth of Mikel Arteta.

When the Spaniard was asked if he was he’s happy with the club’s business this window, he responded per the clubs official website

“I am happy for two reasons. We believed that we couldn’t strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have, but as well, four weeks ago I was very concerned with some of the departures and we’ve been able to manage that so far”

That seems fairly concrete to me, “We believed that we couldn’t strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have”

That is as close as you are going to get to an admission that the club is basically broke in terms of transfer funds. I am not sure if Arteta could have made it any clearer.

You have to hope that the situation improves in time for the summer transfer window.