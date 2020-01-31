Mikel Arteta confirms there is a financial situation at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta press conference reveals significant info on Arsenal finances.
There is always a lot of speculation about Arsenal finances. I am sure everyone will remember what it was like last summer with rumours of just £40 Million to spend and then the club goes out and spends over £100 million.
That created scepticism whenever there were reports of little money available for transfers and rightfully so, the media are notorious for putting two and two together and coming up with five.
Well, fast forward to today and while it is not an official club statement it is still far more credible when it comes out of the mouth of Mikel Arteta.
When the Spaniard was asked if he was he’s happy with the club’s business this window, he responded per the clubs official website
“I am happy for two reasons. We believed that we couldn’t strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have, but as well, four weeks ago I was very concerned with some of the departures and we’ve been able to manage that so far”
That seems fairly concrete to me, “We believed that we couldn’t strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have”
That is as close as you are going to get to an admission that the club is basically broke in terms of transfer funds. I am not sure if Arteta could have made it any clearer.
You have to hope that the situation improves in time for the summer transfer window.
Hopefully a lot of departures in the summer will generate funds. Champions League football would help a lot as well, although that is an extreme long shot.
So basically even if a top quality player who wanted to join Arsenal was available we are not in a position to buy him.That in itself does not bother me because the summer window should continue to be the prime period for implementing re figment plans.I hope Mari and Soares do well during their time at the Emirates which in the case of Soares might span a few months only.He seems a dedicated professional but I certainly do not see him as a longer term investment.
For me that statement is a big worry,how has this owner and board let this situation happen,I have to say I am absolutely disgusted that they have allowed this to happen,I want to see the back of Kroenke and his crones even more than ever,even if we offload some players in the summer,does not make it right,we should be one of the richest clubs in the world and should be able to have the pick of any player Mikel wants,not having to scrap for loan players who nobody else wants,thats what happened when Emery came what the Fk is going on.
The previous regime is solely responsible for the financial mess we are in today… mismanagement of funds (post 2013 when we were in the Champions League).. giving huge salaries to average players (reduced our chance to move them on), extending contracts of perennially injured payers..
What you say is entirely true.
Reducing the wage bill in the summer through player sales is critical..
Arsenal have to clean up their own mess
One way of looking at it (living in hope here) is that the lack of funds related to this transfer window only, with more being available in the summer.
ThirdManJW is right about summer departures. Please God that those players we’d rather see the back of get sold then.
It just shows how important the CL is to our finances.
Instalments means we didn’t really spend as much as reported and the 40 M figure is close to the truth.
The rest will be paid in instalments.
I still don’t get it how so many were blind to this last year. That they thought paying instalments in the next 4, 5 years would not decrease our future budget. How are those folks not bankrupt??
Only CL qualification can save us.
Europa should be given priority even if fans at league games moan about 2nd team playing and losing…
10 points behind Chelsea is too much for 14 games considering we draw so many matches.
Tommogun58, this has been going on for years at our club, not just when UE arrived.
We have never competed with the “big boys” since the end of the second world war, regarding transfer money, even when we were known as the bank of england.
There have been many of us on here, who have repeatedly asked where 20 years of CL money has gone, when considering that, reportedly, spuds made £100,000,000 from their involvement last season.
If there is a positive to take from this, then the fact that MA has publically talked about it (smething that NO other manager/coach ever has) and has let the fans know what the situation is.
To me, that signals that he will not take any BS from raul upwards in his vision for the club and, also, he is content that he has managed to keep the players he already has.
Your post made me look up on Google about Spurs’ involvement in Champions League The Metro last June 2019 estimated that they made upwards of £109m (this is prize money plus match day revenue etc) so you may well wonder what happened to all those years for Arsenal. OK, we only made the final once and frequently didn’t get too far in the tournament but the revenue would still have been eye watering. EL revenue is piddling by comparison.
I agree very much with your post. Arteta is aware of the financial constraints of the club and seems to be happy working within them. I hope that he will be adequately supported in the summer though, but MA is clearly a man who believes in himself and this is at the present rubbing off on the team