Mikel Arteta congratulates Luton on “A beautiful game of football

Victories like the last-minute comeback victory over Luton, according to Mikel Arteta, invigorate his team. “I think it gives a special chemistry between them to live moments like that in football,” Mikel reflected post-match to club media after an extra time Rice goal saw his team pick a win over the PL new boys.

“That’s the beauty of it; it’s not about you, it’s about doing it with a team, and the energy you feel in that dressing room is something unique.

“The way we want to play, we are never satisfied with a draw; we want to win games. The risks that we take, the initiative that we take, how we suffocate the opponent, how we want to play forward and the team got rewarded. We had many other chances to score before that, but we left it until the end.

“It was a beautiful match of football. Congratulations to Luton! The atmosphere they created was electric; it was special. The way they played, they made life really difficult for us; they are really well coached, they have a big spirit in the team. We had to dig really deep—especially the way we conceded the goals—to have a chance to win the game in the way that we’ve done it.”

By the 90th minute, Arsenal fans must have thought they were in for a stunning 3-3 draw with Luton Town. However, Declan Rice’s header in the seventh minute of injury time ensured the Gunners’ victory at Kenilworth Road.

Some think that the Gunners made things difficult for themselves versus Luton; David Raya’s two blunders could have cost them the game. Nonetheless, like they did against Manchester United, Manchester City, Brentford, and again Luton Town on Tuesday night, they in the end found a way; they scored late goals to win these games that could have easily been tied or lost.

Some may regard it as unsafe for them to feel that no matter what happens, they can score last-minute goals and things will go their way. However, while these victories may not be as pleasant as they should be, a victory is a victory. The Gunners played “beautiful football” last season, winning games easily, but in the end, they failed to win the league.

As a result, Arsenal supporters must just believe that their team will win, whether convincingly or not. They may even force victory at times, which is acceptable as long as we ALWAYS come away with the 3 points!

