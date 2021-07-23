Mikel Arteta considering wide-attacking role for young striker

Manager Mikel Arteta is claimed to be looking into using future Arsenal star Folarin Balogun in a new wide role this season.

The 20 year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut, but after impressing in the Europa League last term, before turning down a number of offers to leave the club in order to sign a new long-term deal in North London, looks set to get his chance to shine with the Gunners.

There is currently a number of rivals for the central-striker role with Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having been used in the role last term.

Now the manager appears to be looking at alternative options, and is looking into using Balogun in a new wide role, similar to the role played by Auba, or as AllNigeriaSoccer states, a ‘Werner-like role’.

The report adds that Balogun started our latest friendly against Rangers in the wide role, with the intention of giving our side further cover as we look to lose a number of stars to the AFCON in early 2022, when both Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe will be joining up with their international squads for the competition, while Partey and Elneny will also leave us light in central midfield.

Could Balogun flourish in a wide role? Could he be the long-term replacement for Auba out wide to score goals?

Patrick