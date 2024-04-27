Mikel Arteta contacts Arsenal legend for help on how to win the title

Mikel Arteta has enlisted the help of Arsene Wenger as Arsenal enters the pivotal stage of the Premier League season.

The table-topping Gunners hope to end Arsenal’s wait for another Premier League title.

They last won English football’s top honour 20 years ago and have a chance to repeat that success this season.

However, it is not easy, and most of their players haven’t won a league title before, including Arteta, who only achieved that success as an assistant at Manchester City.

The Spaniard knew he needed help and revealed he had contacted Wenger for tips on staying in the race until the end.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I have spoken to him (Wenger) a few times. There were certain topics about how they won it and the later stages.

‘He used to talk about that when I was a player. It is always there in the hard drive.

‘For this time of the season, at the end it is about finding a way to win the game – and that is it. You can do it in various ways when you look at how they won the titles.

‘And how they won certain games with very, very, very close margins. He always talked about that, about the fine margins, and who is going to step up on the occasion to make it happen.’

Wenger is the last manager to win the league for us, and Arteta is smart enough to contact him for help.

The Spaniard has been brilliant, but he still lacks experience and will get that from speaking to managers who have reached the level he aspires to.

