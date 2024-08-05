Mikel Arteta content with keeping wanted Arsenal man if asking price is not met

Arsenal has been holding out for close to £50 million before selling Eddie Nketiah, even though Olympique Marseille seems serious in their bid to sign him.

The striker wants to leave the Emirates due to a lack of game time and has been in talks with OM for weeks.

Reports claim he has already agreed to personal terms with the French club and wants to work with Roberto de Zerbi.

However, Olympique Marseille is struggling to reach an agreement with Arsenal, with reports indicating their latest offer is worth £20 million.

This is less than half of what Arsenal is holding out for, and the striker will not leave on those terms.

A report on Football365 claims Arteta is a huge fan of Nketiah and would have no problems keeping the striker if both clubs cannot reach an agreement this summer.

The Englishman might push to leave, especially if Arsenal signs another striker. He is already behind Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the Emirates pecking order.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah might not play many games or score many goals, but he is one of us, having come through our academy, and it should take something special to make us sell him.

