Mikel Arteta continues his amazing record against former bogey-team Man United

Mikel Arteta boasts an incredible win rate against Manchester United.

Arsenal are getting labelled “Set Piece FC” and I love it! Such has been how rattled our opponents were by our set piece prowess that they’ll go through any means to undermine the very efficient way we won.

Indeed, the two goals from corners were enough to beat a United side that kept us impressively quiet in the first half. The win was also a landmark for Mikel Arteta, he had 149 wins as our manager heading into this tie with his first ever win coincidentally coming against Man United on new year’s day in 2020. Fast forward just under five years later, his 150th win as Arsenal manager remarkably came against the same opponent thanks to the recent 2-0 win, Impressive!

Along with that impressive landmark, the win also solidifies Arteta’s place in League history as he now has the highest win rate among managers with at least five meetings against the Red Devils. His win rate of 70 per cent is the best in Premier League history thanks to the seven wins he has against them from ten previous meetings, only dropping points in three games due to a draw and two losses.

I know that United may not hold the former glory of the past however, you cannot deny it being an impressive feat. There was a period in recent history where we couldn’t even get consecutive wins over them but in the past few seasons, we have practically owned them and Mikel Arteta has been a huge reason for this!

Out of the seven wins, which has been the most impressive?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

