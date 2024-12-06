Mikel Arteta continues his amazing record against former bogey-team Man United

Mikel Arteta boasts an incredible win rate against Manchester United.
Arsenal are getting labelled “Set Piece FC” and I love it! Such has been how rattled our opponents were by our set piece prowess that they’ll go through any means to undermine the very efficient way we won.
Indeed, the two goals from corners were enough to beat a United side that kept us impressively quiet in the first half. The win was also a landmark for Mikel Arteta, he had 149 wins as our manager heading into this tie with his first ever win coincidentally coming against Man United on new year’s day in 2020. Fast forward just under five years later, his 150th win as Arsenal manager remarkably came against the same opponent thanks to the recent 2-0 win, Impressive!
Along with that impressive landmark, the win also solidifies Arteta’s place in League history as he now has the highest win rate among managers with at least five meetings against the Red Devils. His win rate of 70 per cent is the best in Premier League history thanks to the seven wins he has against them from ten previous meetings, only dropping points in three games due to a draw and two losses.
I know that United may not hold the former glory of the past however, you cannot deny it being an impressive feat. There was a period in recent history where we couldn’t even get consecutive wins over them but in the past few seasons, we have practically owned them and Mikel Arteta has been a huge reason for this!
Out of the seven wins, which has been the most impressive?
BENJAMIN KENNETH.
Have we lost to any original Top 4 team in the league since last season?
It seems like we have reversed the course. We had become the weeping boys against these Top EPL clubs before Arteta showed up. Now I never feel that nervous taking any of them on Home or Away.
Houston be informed radar alarm has gone off, agenda detected on the air. Coming from the usual source. Proceeding to neutralize it!
Of course we have reversed the course by being the big spenders and trophy buyers.
Arteta did not face the mighty of Ferguson and Mourinho on a shoestring budget.
“Ferguson and Mourinho on a shoestring budget”
who writes your material, it’s hilarious
Well said Arsenal1886. Alot of these Wenger worshippers seem to forget how many times we got humbled and destroyed by anyone half decent for nearly ten years under Arsene. They also conveniently forget that he also got humbled off Leicester city. The day we lost the title that season, Wenger should have walked.
It seems I am up against the Townsmen again. It has been long. If I remember correctly we were the only big club that beat Leicester that season.
And considering they won the league doesn’t it mean they humbled everyone? Especially trophy buyers?
Arsenal1886
Ferguson signed the teenage Ronaldo for £12m in 2003, but a year earlier parted with £40m ish for Rio Ferdinand.
A year later, in 2004, Mourinho spent over £30m on Didier Drogba. 8 years ago in 2016, whilst at ManU he paid approx £100m for Paul Pogba
The notion that to get to the top of the tree without sticking your hand in your pocket is a complete fallacy. Pep has spent over 50m euros on 15 players at City ( Bernardo Silva for 50m in 2017, rising to 117m euros for Grealish in 2021.)
@Arsenal1886.
I don’t think @HH meant that Fergie and Mourinho were operating in a shoestring budget.
I think he was referring to Wenger having to compete with the likes of Fergie and Mourinho on a shoestring budget.
When I wrote my original comment I was not even thinking in terms of having any digs at the likes of “Wenger, Emery, Ljumberg etc”.
The article stating that we have not lost to Man United in the last season or so prompted me to think about our record against our other boogeymen (Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City, Spurs etc). And I realised that we also have not lost to any of them since last season.
That’s all. But I can understand why some would have interpreted it as a dig at Wenger even if Emery it could also have been interpreted as a dig at Emery too. And it could also have been a dig at Arteta himself as when he too lost a fair amount of game against these Top 4 clubs up until last season.
But hey, it is what it is..
👍
At least you have a reading comprehension unlike your fellows.
Well Goonster, it wasn’t very obvious but I see it now.
However, looking at Transfermarkt, Wenger wasn’t always on a tight budget although it is more than fair to say that Ferguson and Mourinho had a greater spending power.
Of course, it also matters that the money is spent wisely by any manager. My point about Pogba would be that is was a waste. Rio was indeed a lot of money, but very well spent. Arsene Wenger bought Cazorla for less than 20m euros, which was excellent business, but then parted with 41m euros for Mustafi. So it is not all about what you spend, but how you spend. More often than not AW did very well as we kept our position in the top4 during a time when two of the four clubs were bankrolled by an oligarch and a nation state.
Okaayyyy. Lol
If it’s all about money spent then, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, Man United, Spurs, Newcastle etc have spent as much as us if not more in the last year or so.
Have they also not lost to any of the Top 4 team since last season?
And we are just trophy buyers? 👍👌😂
If that’s the criteria then everyone that competes to win trophies should be labelled as a trophy buyer.
Right Einstein? 🤯
And lets not go into this “Shoestring budget” stuff right now. Because my comment was not about any specific manager. It was just an overall observation.
Yes I have said exactly that. We have joined the big spenders Man city and Chelsea duhhhh!!!
Mikel Arteta, the only Arsenal manager in our 138 year history to win 4 consecutive games against Man Utd.