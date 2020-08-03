The Daily Mail claims that Mikel Arteta will have to sell as many as nine of his current first-team players to raise funds for his next transfer spree.

The Spaniard has just won the FA Cup and also qualified for the Europa League next season.

That achievement has boosted his transfer kitty, but he knows that he will need more money and the report claims that he is willing to sacrifice some of his first-team players to achieve that.

The Mail names a number of players as possible departures from the Emirates and some were even important in the club’s run to winning the FA Cup.

Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette are two of the top players on the list with the report claiming that Arteta will let either of them go if a sizeable offer is received.

Lacazette now shares the striker role with Eddie Nketiah, and if he leaves the Englishman should be able to replace him.

Bellerin has seen his performances drop in recent seasons and the club has signed Cedric Soares who can replace him in the long-term with Ainsley Maitland-Niles supporting him.

Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sead Kolasinac — as well as Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding are other players that the report claims might be sold.