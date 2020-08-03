Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Mikel Arteta could sell as many as nine players to raise transfer funds

The Daily Mail claims that Mikel Arteta will have to sell as many as nine of his current first-team players to raise funds for his next transfer spree.

The Spaniard has just won the FA Cup and also qualified for the Europa League next season.

That achievement has boosted his transfer kitty, but he knows that he will need more money and the report claims that he is willing to sacrifice some of his first-team players to achieve that.

The Mail names a number of players as possible departures from the Emirates and some were even important in the club’s run to winning the FA Cup.

Hector Bellerin and Alexandre Lacazette are two of the top players on the list with the report claiming that Arteta will let either of them go if a sizeable offer is received.

Lacazette now shares the striker role with Eddie Nketiah, and if he leaves the Englishman should be able to replace him.

Bellerin has seen his performances drop in recent seasons and the club has signed Cedric Soares who can replace him in the long-term with Ainsley Maitland-Niles supporting him.

Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sead Kolasinac — as well as Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding are other players that the report claims might be sold.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Eddie Hoyte says:
    August 3, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    He’s really planning to rebuild the squad, selling Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sead Kolasinac, Holding and Elneny would be fantastic if we can raise a good sum

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs