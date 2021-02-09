Mikel Arteta ‘creates imbalance’ by misusing this player

Mikel Arteta has been warned about his misuse of Cedric Soares, with him supposedly causing imbalance to Arsenal’s back four.

The former Southampton fullback has been used at left-back in recent weeks following the loss of Kieran Tierney to injury, with Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both having left the club in January.

The Gunners have won just one of their last four Premier League matches since they opted use Cedric in the role, and a former left-back from Arsenal in Armand Traore is not a fan.

“I am against it,” Traore told Astro Supersport‘s coverage after Arsenal’s loss to Aston Villa. “I would have liked to see a left-back coming in for cover for Kieran Tierney because I believe that Kieran Tierney has got a lot of injury issues at the moment, so the fact that they didn’t was a bit disappointing.

“I don’t like seeing Cedric at left-back. He is a right-footed player, he creates imbalance within the back-four within the whole squad, I believe.”

We are believed to have opted against an attempt to sign one of Patrick Van Aanholt and Ryan Bertrand in the winter window, who were both inside their final six months of their current playing contracts, and you’d think were available for cut-price deals.

What makes it even more interesting is that the manager is supposedly keen on having a left-footed option in one of his centre-back roles, one which you’d think would be more important would be to have a left-footer in left back at least.

Whether we simply failed in our bid to bring in a left-back, or decided we would suffer through is anybody’s guess, but our results of late definitely need improving one way or another.

Do we think Arteta would be happy with his current options in defence?

Patrick