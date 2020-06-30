Mikel Arteta declares “Every game is going to be a must-win game from now”

Mikel Arteta has issued a rallying cry to his players after he admitted that they will have to win their remaining games now if they hope to achieve their goal of playing European football next season.

The Gunners made a poor start to this season and because of that, they are currently struggling to make a European place.

They also made a poor start to the end of the season when they lost their first two games after the restart.

However, they have won their last two matches, one in the league and the other in the FA Cup.

They take on Norwich next and Arteta knows that his players have to do their absolute best and win their remaining games if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for European competition at the end of this season.

“Every game is going to be a must-win game from now because we have a few teams ahead of us so the margin for error is minimal,” said Arteta via BBC.

The Spaniard also knows that home advantage is no longer a thing as the games are being played behind closed doors now, and he added:

“At home we have to be very strong if we have any chance of finishing in European places,” said the Spaniard.

“We really want to play at home; that’s where we enjoy [playing] more. But obviously, not having the fans is a tremendous disadvantage.”