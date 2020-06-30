Mikel Arteta declares “Every game is going to be a must-win game from now”

Mikel Arteta has issued a rallying cry to his players after he admitted that they will have to win their remaining games now if they hope to achieve their goal of playing European football next season.
The Gunners made a poor start to this season and because of that, they are currently struggling to make a European place.
They also made a poor start to the end of the season when they lost their first two games after the restart.
However, they have won their last two matches, one in the league and the other in the FA Cup.
They take on Norwich next and Arteta knows that his players have to do their absolute best and win their remaining games if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for European competition at the end of this season.
“Every game is going to be a must-win game from now because we have a few teams ahead of us so the margin for error is minimal,” said Arteta via BBC.
The Spaniard also knows that home advantage is no longer a thing as the games are being played behind closed doors now, and he added:
“At home we have to be very strong if we have any chance of finishing in European places,” said the Spaniard.
“We really want to play at home; that’s where we enjoy [playing] more. But obviously, not having the fans is a tremendous disadvantage.”
I think the biggest hurdle is getting our own fans to get behind the team .
The game against Southampton we had some of our own fans predicting we would get hammered ,one even said on here we would get beat 4-1 .
Low and behold we won and we don’t see them fans or hear from them until we again lose a match ,it always seems the select few are happy for us to lose to prove a point in some weird way .
Let’s get behind the manager and the team and see where he can take us .
He has workEd under 2 of the premier leagues finest managers thus country as seen ,I’m sure he as picked afew pointers along the way .