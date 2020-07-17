Mikel Arteta declares his likeness for under-fire Arsenal star

One player whose future at the Emirates remains a major doubt is Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman is an important player for the Gunners, but he has faced competition for his position this year.

Since the return of Eddie Nketiah from his ill-fated loan spell at Leeds United, the young Englishman has been sharing the striker role with Lacazette.

Nketiah has been Mikel Arteta’s preferred choice in some games this year and the young Englishman has returned the faith shown in him with some fine performances.

Because of his long spells on the bench, there has been speculation about his future, with some reports tipping the Gunners to sell him and raise money for other positions.

However, he seems to remain an important part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding project, with the Spaniard declaring his love for the former Lyon man in a recent interview.

Ahead of Arsenal’s game against Manchester City, Arteta took time out to talk about liking the Frenchman.

When asked if he was prepared to lose Lacazette in the transfer window, Arteta said, as quoted by Reuters: “Why would I want to lose a player like him? I’m really happy with him. I said that even before I joined here that he is the type of striker that I really like.

“The way he can link play, he’s a massive competitor he hates to lose. He goes for every ball, you see in every challenge how he’s ready to go. He works really hard and he’s a very intelligent player.”