Mikel Arteta defends his decision to start Kepa

Mikel Arteta has insisted that it made no sense to leave Kepa Arrizabalaga out of Arsenal’s starting line-up for the Carabao Cup final, given his role in helping the team reach that stage of the competition against Manchester City.
There had been widespread suggestions that Arsenal might turn to their first-choice goalkeeper, David Raya, for the final, particularly because a major trophy was at stake. Raya has consistently been preferred in league and European fixtures when available, which led many to expect that he would be selected for such an important occasion.
Loyalty Versus High Stakes Selection
Arsenal, however, chose not to overlook Kepa, who had been their starting goalkeeper throughout the competition and played a significant role in their progression to the final. Arteta’s decision reflected a sense of loyalty and fairness, ensuring continuity with the player who had contributed to the club’s journey in the tournament.
Nevertheless, the choice ultimately backfired. During the match, Kepa produced a performance that included costly mistakes, which contributed to Arsenal’s defeat. The outcome has inevitably led to scrutiny of Arteta’s judgement, particularly given the magnitude of the fixture.
Arteta Defends His Decision
Many Arsenal supporters believe that the result could have been different had Raya been selected. The debate surrounding the goalkeeping decision has intensified in the aftermath of the loss, with questions raised about whether sentiment should have outweighed pragmatism in a final.
As reported by Express Sport, Arteta said:
“I understand that but I have to do what I feel is right, which is honest and which is fair and I think we have understanding with Kepa, he’s played all the competition and I think it would have been very, very unfair for him and for the team to do something different.”
Arteta’s comments underline his commitment to fairness within the squad, even in high-pressure situations. While the decision has attracted criticism, it also reflects a broader managerial philosophy centred on trust and consistency.
Kepa for the Carribou cup and Raya for the league? I see no problem with that. Shit happens. Raya has made some bloomers and cost us. Kepa made one yesterday. End of.
how after yesterday can you not see a problem with it
Raya has to contend with City’s newly adopted tactics when next we play them in the league. Where are the guarantees he won’t succumb to the way we witnessed Kepa’s options to play out from the back were greatly restricted. Is there anybody of the belief that teams won’t try those tactics again?
One thing in his favor is he’s not been guilty of routinely being indecisive or making such rash decisions as our No2. However, he will be tested potentially by all of our remaining opponents.
because he’s better then Kepa
Granted he is.
And our No2 has the chance to redeem himself in remaining FAC ties – so even for him all is not lost. Correct?
I would hope Arteta learns his lesson and plays Raya now in FA Cup , especially once we get to semi final
What if Raya gets injured now? I’d rather have kepa motivated to make up for his mistake (I do think he’s that type) than have him holding a grudge because he was left out. It’s not like he’s some no name player – he is a good keeper and he’d earned the opportunity. Given how we played second half, I don’t think it was the difference between winning and losing, though I guess you never know.
It didn’t go how we wanted but I respect the decision – I think the players would have too.
Btw City did the same as us and started their second keeper – it went well for them but in reality, guardiola took the same risk.
From Arteta’s statement it feels to me that he acted honourably. Kepa made a mistake, exacerbated by a lacklustre beginning to the second half. Instead of rising to the challenge, the opposite happened. I was 50 50 on the Raya-Kepa situation and I still am today now that my mood has improved. I was probably a bit mean about it yesterday
A Spanish passport lets you get away with anything at Arsenal. That is why Skelly and Noogard will never get games because Zubi is mid.