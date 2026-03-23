Mikel Arteta defends his decision to start Kepa

Mikel Arteta has insisted that it made no sense to leave Kepa Arrizabalaga out of Arsenal’s starting line-up for the Carabao Cup final, given his role in helping the team reach that stage of the competition against Manchester City.

There had been widespread suggestions that Arsenal might turn to their first-choice goalkeeper, David Raya, for the final, particularly because a major trophy was at stake. Raya has consistently been preferred in league and European fixtures when available, which led many to expect that he would be selected for such an important occasion.

Loyalty Versus High Stakes Selection

Arsenal, however, chose not to overlook Kepa, who had been their starting goalkeeper throughout the competition and played a significant role in their progression to the final. Arteta’s decision reflected a sense of loyalty and fairness, ensuring continuity with the player who had contributed to the club’s journey in the tournament.

Nevertheless, the choice ultimately backfired. During the match, Kepa produced a performance that included costly mistakes, which contributed to Arsenal’s defeat. The outcome has inevitably led to scrutiny of Arteta’s judgement, particularly given the magnitude of the fixture.

Arteta Defends His Decision

Many Arsenal supporters believe that the result could have been different had Raya been selected. The debate surrounding the goalkeeping decision has intensified in the aftermath of the loss, with questions raised about whether sentiment should have outweighed pragmatism in a final.

As reported by Express Sport, Arteta said:

“I understand that but I have to do what I feel is right, which is honest and which is fair and I think we have understanding with Kepa, he’s played all the competition and I think it would have been very, very unfair for him and for the team to do something different.”

Arteta’s comments underline his commitment to fairness within the squad, even in high-pressure situations. While the decision has attracted criticism, it also reflects a broader managerial philosophy centred on trust and consistency.