Mikel Arteta defends his lack of substitution against FC Porto

Mikel Arteta has justified his choice to make only a tactical substitution in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to FC Porto. Despite the defeat, the manager defended his team’s performance, acknowledging that Porto had executed a masterclass in defence against the Gunners.

Arsenal had been enjoying a fantastic run of form, and the loss was disappointing for fans who had higher expectations for the match. Some supporters believe that making more changes during the game could have altered the outcome in Arsenal’s favour.

Nevertheless, Arteta has stood by his decision, emphasising the tactical considerations that went into the game.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘We have made changes in the last few games and every game is different in relation to what is happening.

‘Rightly or wrongly, results in the end decide those decisions. We try to make the right call, that’s it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the strongest squads in Europe and it is normal that we feel more fresh legs could have been helpful in the fixture.

However, our players who partook are top-quality individuals and we expect the team to win in London and progress.

