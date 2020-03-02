Mikel Arteta defends his selection against Portsmouth and explains why he dropped his top stars

Arsenal triumphed 2-0 against Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Monday night with a much-changed side.

The result was a welcome return to form for the Gunners after they lost their last game against Olympiacos in the Europa League game.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave the Gunners the lead in the first half before another goal from Eddie Nketiah in the second half helped the Gunners reach the quarterfinals as they look to win yet another FA Cup.

Explaining his selection for the game after he made many changes to the side including giving a first-team debut for Pablo Mari, Arteta claimed that some of his senior players had spent too much of their energy in the Olympiacos game.

He then added that he was impressed by the showing of his team against Bournemouth in the last round and he decided to give chances to the same players that helped his side reach this round of the competition.

“We had some issues physically after the game,” Arteta said as quoted by the Star.

“We had to adapt to that, the players I’ve selected did really well at Bournemouth and hopefully they can do the same tonight.”

Whatever the reasons, Arteta has been vindicated simply because the team won, however, it may give him food for thought when he selects the team to face West Ham on Saturday. You have to think that some of these youngsters have earned the right to play instead of the so-called big stars.