Mikel Arteta defends Martin Odegaard over his celebration with photographer

Following Arsenal’s crucial victory over Liverpool, there has been a disproportionate focus on criticism rather than praise for the team’s celebratory gestures.

The significance of Arsenal’s triumph cannot be overstated, as it has propelled them back into contention in the title race, marking a pivotal moment in their season. Understandably, the jubilation among the players and staff was palpable, prompting exuberant celebrations at the final whistle.

One particularly iconic moment from the celebrations involved Martin Odegaard, who was captured taking a picture of one of Arsenal’s photographers, with whom he shares a strong rapport. While the gesture was intended as a lighthearted and genuine expression of camaraderie, Odegaard faced criticism for prolonging the celebration instead of immediately proceeding to the dressing room.

However, Mikel Arteta has defended his captain and said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘That’s something that happens because they (Martin and Stuart) have a relationship that comes from what they do every day here at the training ground.

‘People are entitled to have their opinions when you do something publicly. Some of them will be positive, some of them not so positive.

‘Our job is to accept all of that and then behave the way you think is the right way and make sure we don’t lose that.’

We are one of the most criticised clubs in the Premier League, and this is mostly because we have failed to win a league title in recent seasons.

When we do, we will have more respect, although the critics will always be there.

