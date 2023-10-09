Mikel Arteta defends Raya after Gary Neville’s criticism

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended David Raya following criticism from Gary Neville after his shaky moments in the Gunners’ victory against Manchester City yesterday.

Arsenal plays from the back and Ramsdale has been benched for Raya partly because the Spaniard is perceived to be much better with his feet.

However, the Brentford loanee struggled with the press of City and nearly gave them a goal as they charged at him.

Raya looked shaky in those moments and Neville said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He’s just a bit jittery, Raya. He’s not seeing things as clearly as Arsenal fans would like.’

After the game, Arteta responded, as quoted by Mirror Football:

‘[City] give you a lot [of problems] and we gave them a lot of issues as well.

‘It is not easy to get out. You need the right timing, the right movement, the right moments. I like the courage.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Facing a team like Manchester City and keeping a clean sheet is a great achievement from any goalkeeper and Raya deserves praise.

Those nervy moments are a part of the game and we expect them during some games, as long as they do not lead to goals.

The Spaniard will keep getting better and we must remember that this is his first season on our books.

