Mikel Arteta delivers a fresh update on Bukayo Saka contract situation

Mikel Arteta reckons that part of the development of Bukayo Saka as a player is for the teenager to get a new deal.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most impressive youngsters this season after breaking into the first team and the Englishman has contributed with ten assists for the Gunners.

Saka has adapted well to his new position as Arsenal’s left-back this season with the team facing an injury crisis in that area.

However, he will have just a year left on his current deal when this season ends and the Gunners have been trying to sign him up to a new deal.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the teenager as he continues to negotiate a new contract.

Fans are afraid that he may leave the Emirates for better pay as he currently earns just £3k per week.

In almost every news conference, Mikel Arteta has had to answer questions on the player’s future and he did that recently again.

According to Football London, Arteta remains confident that those in charge of contract negotiations at the Emirates would do the right thing by signing him on to a new deal as he deserves it.

“I’m really happy with how they (the young players) are developing,” the Spaniard told reporters

“Part of their development is to improve their contract and tie them to the club but I have to follow a natural process.

“We have Raul (Sanllehi), we have Edu (Gaspar), Vinai (Venkatesham) and Huss (Fahmy) who are in charge of that and I’m sure we will do the right thing when players deserve improved contracts.”