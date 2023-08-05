Mikel Arteta delivers a positive update on the fitness of Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Gabriel Jesus’s injury, assuring Arsenal fans that the striker could be back in action soon. Jesus sustained the injury during the team’s preparations for the season, which was a significant setback for the Gunners.

While the absence of Jesus is undoubtedly felt in the team’s preparations, Arteta’s side is working diligently to prepare for the upcoming season without him. The Brazilian forward is a key player and an essential part of the team, so his absence is keenly felt.

Initially, it was anticipated that Jesus would be out for an extended period after undergoing a procedure, which was disappointing news for Arsenal supporters. However, Arteta has now revealed a more positive development.

He says as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He is fine. Obviously, he was very disappointed, he was feeling very good and this issue came up.

‘Nobody expected it and we had to do a little procedure there. But unfortunately, it was the best thing to do.

‘[To do it] as quickly as possible the better. We made that decision. I’m sure he will be back soon and very fit.’

This update brings a glimmer of hope to Arsenal, as they look forward to having their talented striker back in action soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is such an important member of this team and we need him back as soon as possible.

Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun cannot fill his shoes and we certainly will miss the Brazilian in the games he would be out of contention.

