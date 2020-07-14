Mikel Arteta delivers a very short update on Mesut Ozil after latest snub

Mesut Ozil hasn’t played for Arsenal since the restart and the German, who has always been the centre of attraction, is a noticeable absentee from the Arsenal first team.

Mikel Arteta has been answering questions about his absence for a long time now, and that won’t change until the German no longer plays for the club.

Ozil is the highest-paid player at Arsenal, but the 31-year-old has failed to justify his huge wages since he signed his current deal.

He had been declared surplus to requirements before Arteta became Arsenal’s new boss, but the Spaniard gave him a chance to prove himself, but Ozil hasn’t done any better since.

Arteta has decided to sideline him and give chances to players whom he feels can do a job for him, and the team has been better off for it.

He has maintained that Ozil is still a part of his plans but as long as the German isn’t playing he will have to justify that and he was asked about the German’s absence recently, he gave a very short response.

“He’s still in the same position as he was last week and two weeks ago, and we said that we will manage everything internally,” he said per the Star.

“I have nothing to say.”