Mikel Arteta delivers an update on David Raya and Ben White

Ben White and David Raya are two Arsenal stars whose availability for the crucial match against Manchester City this weekend remains uncertain. Mikel Arteta has provided an update on their fitness as the Gunners prepare for a potentially decisive game in their title race.

Arsenal recently secured their spot in the Champions League round of 16 and will now aim to close the gap on Liverpool in the Premier League before European football resumes. However, the potential absence of two key players could complicate their plans.

Ben White has been sidelined since last year after sustaining a serious long-term injury. The defender is eager to return, and Mikel Arteta is equally keen to have him back, especially as Thomas Partey has been deployed as an emergency right-back in his absence.

Meanwhile, David Raya missed Arsenal’s previous match against Girona due to a fitness issue. Arteta confirmed after the game that the Spanish goalkeeper was carrying a knock, raising concerns about his readiness for the City clash.

During his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the status of both players. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“We are still a bit uncertain. We have another session tomorrow and another 48 hours, so we have to wait and see. Ben is definitely out, hasn’t trained with us yet so is not going to be available. No other news from the game against Girona.”

At this stage of the season, having key players fit and ready is crucial, especially with such an important match on the horizon. Arsenal will need to rely on their squad depth and resilience to take on Manchester City, a team that has shown improvement in recent weeks.

The Gunners’ supporters will be hoping that at least Raya can recover in time to feature, as Arsenal’s chances of success could hinge on the availability of their key personnel.

  1. If Neto’s performance in midweek is anything to go by Arsenal are in big trouble if Raya isn’t fit to face City !

