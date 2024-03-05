Mikel Arteta delivers an update on Gabriel Martinelli’s injury situation

Arsenal’s 6-0 win against Sheffield United last night was a perfect night for the Gunners, but their fans were concerned by the sight of Gabriel Martinelli being helped off the field due to injury.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the Gunners and serves as the first-choice left-winger at the Emirates, complementing Bukayo Saka on the right.

Martinelli scored the third goal in the rout and appeared eager for more before the unfortunate injury.

Despite the celebration after the win, Mikel Arteta’s side received a reality check, realising they may have lost an important player to injury.

Gooners are anxious to know the details of Martinelli’s condition, and Arteta provided an update on his status after the game.

The Gunners’ gaffer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Gabi is just a cut, a light cut and we see how he is.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is an important member of our group and has made some fine contributions to our recent success.

We need him to be fit for the rest of the term, and hopefully, the Brazilian has not suffered a more serious injury than Arteta even knows about.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…