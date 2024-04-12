Mikel Arteta delivers an update on Jurrien Timber’s possible return

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Jurrien Timber’s potential return to first-team action before the end of the season.

The Dutchman sustained an injury in his debut league match for Arsenal and has been sidelined since then.

Despite Timber’s absence, Arsenal has maintained their competitiveness and stature as one of Europe’s top clubs.

Timber was brought to the Emirates with high expectations, evidenced by his inclusion in the starting lineup for Arsenal’s first league fixture of the season.

While Timber has been out of contention for an extended period, he has recently resumed full training with the team and is nearing a return to action.

As for why he has yet to feature in matches, it may be a decision made by the coaching staff to ensure he fully recovers and is match-fit before reintroducing him to competitive play.

Arteta did not specify an exact timeframe for Timber’s return to the pitch, but the fact that he is back in full training suggests that it may be imminent, pending further assessments of his fitness and readiness.

Mikel Arteta said to Arsenal’s Media:

“He’s still got a few steps to make. He needs to play a game, at least with the under-21s and he’s going to have an in-house game soon as well. He’s done everything in training, now it’s getting that match fitness and having people around him to start competing in a full match which is different to training.”

Timber’s injury was serious, and we need to take our time before bringing him back onto the pitch.

We trust the club’s medical staff and will only field him in games when they certify he is ready to play.

