Mikel Arteta delivers an update on key Arsenal player ahead of Brighton match

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka’s fitness ahead of Arsenal’s crucial match against Brighton.

The attacker was sidelined due to injury for the Luton game, and he will be keen to return to action for the Gunners.

Saka has been a pivotal player for Arteta’s side this season, significantly enhancing their attacking threat whenever he is on the field.

His absence was felt in the Luton match, with Reiss Nelson deputising, but there was a noticeable difference, and the team clearly missed Saka’s influence.

Facing a formidable opponent like Brighton, Arsenal will be eager to have Saka back in the lineup against the Seagulls.

Speaking in his pre-match presser ahead of the weekend game, Arteta said to Arsenal Media:

“We will know now. We have a training session in a few hours and we will know whether he is fit or not. Everyone else seems OK.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our most important players and we need him to come back to the pitch as soon as possible.

The attacker will also be eager to play in the final few games of the season for us.

Saka will be a key figure for us in the Champions League games against Bayern Munich next week as well, so we need him to come back soon.

