Mikel Arteta delivers fitness update on three Arsenal stars

Max Dowman has returned from injury, while it remains to be seen whether Kai Havertz and Ben White will be included in the Arsenal squad for their forthcoming clash with Chelsea.

The fixture represents a must-win encounter for Mikel Arteta’s side, who are now uncomfortably close to Manchester City in the title race. Arsenal must continue to secure victories, as there is no certainty over whether City will drop points between now and the end of the campaign. The equation is straightforward: if City win all their remaining matches, Arsenal will not be crowned champions.

Team news ahead of a crucial clash

For the moment, attention is firmly fixed on the Chelsea match and the availability of key players. Arteta has confirmed that Dowman is back from injury, although he is set to feature for the club’s under-21 side this weekend as part of his reintegration.

There is less clarity surrounding Havertz and White. While neither appears to be carrying a serious injury, Arteta offered limited detail regarding their readiness for selection, maintaining his typically guarded stance in pre-match briefings.

Arteta offers cautious update

As reported by Arsenal Media, the manager provided a brief update on the trio’s status. He said, “We are hopeful. Max will play some minutes tonight with under 21s, Kai will train tomorrow and Ben, let’s see.”

His comments suggest cautious optimism, yet no definitive assurances. Squad depth could therefore prove decisive. One of Arsenal’s strengths this season has been the breadth of quality available to the manager, and even if Havertz and White are unavailable, there remains sufficient talent within the group to deliver a positive result.

With the title race finely balanced, Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups. Regardless of selection uncertainties, the expectation will be clear; they must find a way to overcome Chelsea and maintain pressure at the top of the table.