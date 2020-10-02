Mikel Arteta delivers the latest Houssem Aouar transfer update

Mikel Arteta has refused to say if Arsenal will complete their move for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar before this transfer window shuts, but he admitted that they are trying to get the deal over the line.

The Gunners are looking to land the Frenchman before the transfer window closes on Monday and they have made a bid for him.

Their initial offer has been turned down by the French side who want more money (The Guardian).

Lyon is prepared to sell him after landing Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan, but Arsenal will have to pay their asking price for him.

The Gunners are working to table an improved bid that should finally be enough to land him.

But Arteta cannot guarantee that the club will pull off the deal, after all, the midfielder is still the player of Lyon.

But he said that the club is trying their best to ensure that they are able to get the players that they need to have a balanced squad when the transfer window shuts.

When asked about a potential move for Aouar, Arteta said as quoted by the Metro: ‘Well, I am very confident in what we are trying to do internally. [I am getting] clarity and support from everybody at the club to try and improve the team if we can.

‘But most importantly as well, to get the right balance in the squad, for now and the way we want to evolve the squad in the future. We are all very much aligned but I’m afraid that I cannot give you any updates or news.

‘I think it is a crucial moment because in the end it defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you’re going to have for the rest of the season.

‘We need to make some decisions in the next three days, I think everything has been delayed so much, not just us but probably every team because of the context that we’re in at the moment.

‘We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season.’