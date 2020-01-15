Mikel Arteta denies interest in a loan move for Premier League star

Mikel Arteta squashes John Stones to Arsenal speculation.

John Stones has been linked with a move away from Manchester City this month following his struggles for first-team football.

The England man has struggled with injuries and poor form this season and Pep Guardiola has confined him to the substitute bench for much of the campaign.

However, with the Euros gradually approaching, it appears that Stones will have to leave City to play his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the competition.

This has caused him to be linked with a move to Arsenal with Mikel Arteta one of the managers who helped him to develop his game at City.

The rumours claimed that Mikel Arteta was interested in signing Stones on loan for the rest of the season as his Arsenal defence continues to struggle, but Arteta has refuted that claim as quoted by Goal

“No truth at all,” said Arsenal’s head coach, when quizzed on a possible move for Stones.

“John is a player I really like. We followed him before we signed him when I was at City.

“I worked with him for many years, I know him well and when I look at centre-backs he has many attributes I like, but we are not interested in him.”

So, that is one that will definitely not be happening. That is the third defender linked with Arsenal out of the window following Merih Demiral injury and Bayern Munich stating that Jerome Boateng will not be leaving the German champions this month.