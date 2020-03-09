Mikel Arteta describes one of his men as someone with a presence

Mikel Arteta reflects on Pablo Mari’s performance against West Ham.

Mikel Arteta is full of praise for Pablo Mari after he starred for Arsenal in their game against West Ham.

That game was the Spaniard’s first Premier League start for Arsenal yet he adapted well and helped his team keep a clean sheet against David Moyes’ men.

Although Arsenal needed a late goal from substitute, Alexandre Lacazette to win the game, Arteta praised Mari for his role as the defence kept their opponents at bay.

Arteta acknowledged the player’s slow start to the game but hailed him for getting himself up to speed as he needed to.

He added that he was happy about the player’s overall showing for the team on his league debut.

Arteta said as quoted by the Metro: “I think he was very good and in the first half he took a few moments to sort out what he needed to do.

“He’s brave, he’s willing, he’s impressive without the ball and he has a presence.

“He is very vocal around his team even if he’s only been two games here, but he has that ability and that character. I’m really pleased with him.”

It was a satisfactory debut from Mari, all he has to do now is perform as he did against the Hammers against better teams, starting with Man City this week.