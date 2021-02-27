Mikel Arteta deserves more credit after Schalke farce emerges

Arsenal are amidst a rebuilding process currently with a lot of changes happening from the top down, but the manager’s ability to offload some problem players may not have earned enough praise.

News has just emerged from Germany that two players that he moved on during the winter window have been central to ‘players revolt’ at Schalke 04, with on-loan Sead Kolasinac and former Gunner Shkodran Mustafi named as those at the forefront.

Reporter Derek Rae has claimed that Bild are naming the duo amongst those

To update, BILD reporting the 3 “rebel” players at the forefront were: Sead Kolasinac, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Shkodran Mustafi. Schalke have denied reports that there was any kind of “revolt” or “revolution” among the players and that anyone asked for Gross to be sacked. https://t.co/HYiJCb3hcD — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 27, 2021

The Bundesliga side currently sit rock-bottom of the table, with just one win from their 22 league matches this term, but if reports prove to be true that both Mustafi and Kola are instigators after only a short time at the club, it won’t reflect well on Arsenal.

Sead will be expected to return to North London at the end of the season, and should the manager retain his job, and their place in the German top tier, he may well have closed the door on a potential stay with Schalke.

Arsenal had some issues last year with stories being leaked from the training ground against the wishes of the club, and it could well be that Arteta moved the pair on due to their negative effect on the rest of the squad.

Could the pair have been a nuisance for Mikel?

