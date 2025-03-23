Mikel Arteta deserves more credit for talent development than we give him

Mikel Arteta faced criticism earlier this season for not providing enough opportunities to Arsenal’s young talents, particularly after the club lost Chido Obi-Martin to Manchester United. This was not the first time Arsenal had seen a promising youngster depart under his management, with Folarin Balogun also being sold and Ayden Heaven joining United in January.

Despite these concerns, Arteta has undeniably transformed Arsenal into a far stronger side since his arrival, securing comfortable finishes in the Champions League spots. However, some have expected him to promote more players from the club’s renowned academy, which is regarded as one of the best in world football.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s England debut was a timely reminder that Arsenal continues to produce elite talent capable of representing national teams. While the Gunners will undoubtedly groom more future stars, it seems unfair that Arteta’s dedication to player development was ever questioned.

Although he may not have promoted many academy graduates before this season, Arteta has played a crucial role in the development of players already within the first-team setup. Bukayo Saka, for example, was far from a finished product when he broke into the senior squad, yet under Arteta’s guidance, he has flourished into one of the best wingers in the world. Similarly, Martin Odegaard was struggling to make an impact at Real Madrid before Arsenal signed him, and he has since developed into one of the finest playmakers in football.

It is easy to measure a manager’s success in talent development purely by the number of academy graduates he promotes. However, Arteta deserves significant credit for improving the players at his disposal and turning them into world-class performers. Talent development extends beyond promoting young players—it also involves maximising the potential of those already in the squad. Arteta has demonstrated this ability time and again, proving that his influence on player growth goes well beyond the academy.

